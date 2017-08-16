Bridge Collapses in Arunachal: 21 Students Injured, Khandu Expresses Shock

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed shock and concern over the unfortunate incident at Jamupani in Desali circle under Lower Dibang Valley district where 21 students and one teacher sustained grievous injuries when the suspension bridge they were crossing collapsed.

On hearing the news, Khandu immediately directed the district administration to take up all possible measures to evacuate the injured teacher and students to Dibrugarh for proper treatment.

Accordingly, IAF helicopter was requisitioned from Dibrugarh and 11 critical patients accompanied by a doctor and officials from administration were airlifted to Dibrugarh and are being treated at Aditya Hospital. Remaining patients were evacuated by road to Dibrugarh for further treatment. One patient is said to be in critical condition while the condition of all other victims have been reported to be stable and out of danger.

Khandu has ordered for immediate release of relief to the victims and wished for their speedy recovery. He also ordered for an enquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Local MLA Mutchu Mithi and district administration Roing are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with the hospital authorities and parents of the students.

CM thanked the local villagers, Police, Army, IAF, BRO personnel and the Medical team for their timely help, which saved the lives of the children.

Meanwhile, CM Khandu has expressed shock over the reported fire incident at Potom Market Complex at Tezu early morning on Wednesday. A fair price shop, 3 hardware shop, one computer and Xerox shop, one musical instrument shop, one wine shop and one tailoring shop completely gutted down in the unfortunate inferno.

With the timely intervention of fire tenders, ITBP and Army, the fire could be controlled from further spreading to adjoining shops. No casualties have been reported. Khandu directed the district administration to conduct assessment of the losses and provide immediate relief.