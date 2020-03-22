Britain: 1.5 million vulnerable people advised to stay at home for 12 weeks

In Britain, up to 1.5 million vulnerable people have been advised to stay at home for at least 12 weeks. In a statement, Communities secretary, Robert Jenrick said people should stay at home in order to protect National Health Service (NHS) and save lives.

He added the government is asking extremely vulnerable individuals to take extra steps to shield themselves. Health officials have advised people with underlying health conditions such as bone or blood cancers, cystic fibrosis etc. to shield themselves from the virus, including confining themselves at home for a long period.

A statement from the communities department outlined the time frame the government wanted the most vulnerable to follow.

Latest figures show 177 people have died in UK from the coronavirus.

Source: News On Air