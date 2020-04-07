Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 07 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Britannia partners with Dunzo on home delivery of food essentials

Britannia partners with Dunzo on home delivery of food essentials
April 07
15:43 2020
Britannia Industries has partnered with on-demand e-commerce platform Dunzo on home delivery of all its products.

Customers can avail Britannia products through the Dunzo app in under an hour of ordering from the ‘Britannia Essentials’ store, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

Dunzo’s no-contact delivery will ensure that Britannia essentials such as biscuits, cakes, rusk, croissants, milkshakes, wafers, ghee and dairy whitener, are delivered safely and securely to users across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, it said.

“The first store in Bengluru will be operational today onwards. These products will be available at Britannia’s distribution centers and Dunzo will source them from this Point of Sale (POS) to ensure the proper handling of the goods and enable better availability of these products across cities,” the statement added.

Source: The Hindu Businessline

