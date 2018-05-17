BRO Creates History Through Road Link to China Border

By Pradeep Kumar

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has created history by establishing a road link to India’s border with China beyond Limeking and along the Tama Chung Chung (TCC)-Taksing Axis recently.

The road from Limeking now connects TCC to Taksing, covering a distance of approximately 80 kilometers. This achievement could be considered historic as the road reaches China border after the infamous 1962 China War.

The BRO’s 23 BRTF commander Col Tanish Kumar, told ANI on Thursday, that the team, including 128 RCC OC Lt.Col. Raju Pradhan, Capt. Vijendra Singh and Capt. Nikhil drove from Limking to Taksing for spot verification.

The TCC-Taksing road work begun in 2009 and continued unabated despite number of challenges & hindrances, including inhospitable terrain, inclement weather conditions with rains for almost nine months in a year, no access to this stretch of uncut road having dense foliage, undergrowth, rugged and steep mountains while ferocious River Subansiri flowing nearby posed greatest challenge for transportation of men and materials.

BRO adept in tackling similar challenges and peculiarities since its formation on 07.05.1960 with ‘Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam’ (everything is possible with hard work), applies its ingenuity and innovative methods to physically dismantle heavy excavating machinery, drilling machinery, other related equipment and vehicles to transport by IAF helicopter besides manually to work site, re-assemble them to precision for effective use while staying in dense jungle for months. The indomitable spirit of BRO added yet another cap to “TWENTY THREE…ON WINNING SPREE”.

It was in invincible TCC ridge on October 18.10.62, brave Shere Thapa of Indian Army’s 2 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles hiding in a very advantageous position had fired non-stop killing about 180 PLA jawans whose mortal remains had fallen into Ngo stream, source of Subansiri River to go down the history.

The BRO had built the first bridge to the ridge with a 600-metre steep climb and named after the brave solider as a testimony to his sacrifice for the nation.

-ANI