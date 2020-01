NET Bureau

Project Brahmank of Border Roads Organization which is located at Ranaghat (Pasighat) Organized a Bicycle rally on 29 th Jan 2020.

The Bicycle rally was organized for the purpose of spreading the message of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

The rally was flagged off by Chief Engineer Project Brahmank Shri RK Dhiman, VSM. The officers and personnel of GREF (BRO) as well as civilian personnel under BRO participated in the rally.