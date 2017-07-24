BRO Proposes 2 Tunnels in Sela Pass to Cut Down Distance to China Border

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has sought to construct two tunnels through 4170-metre Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, which would cut down the distance to China border through Tawang by 10 kms.

According to the Indian Express, the tunnels would remove the hairpin bends and high elevation which make the distance longer. The tunnels would cut down at least an hour of travel time between the Army’s 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur and Tawang.

Moreover, the tunnels would ensure that NH13, and especially the 171 km stretch between Bomdila and Tawang, remains accessible in all weather conditions.

The BRO recently wrote to the West Kameng deputy commissioner, Sonal Swaroop, requesting acquisition of land to construct the tunnels.

The planned project would involve widening of the existing single-lane road to double-lane specifications from Baisaki 222-km to 229-km stretch and taking off a Greenfield alignment of 12.37-km which includes construction of the two tunnels of 475 metres and 1790 metres each through the Sela-Chabrela ridge meeting the existing Balipara-Chaudur-Tawang road at 247.600 km point on the Nurarang side.