Broad Daylight Murder Irks Rajabala Resident

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Rajabala in West Garo Hills was on a boil on Tuesday after the brutal murder of a youth from the village at about 7 pm on Monday evening.

The incident, allegedly sparked by a rivalry, saw the entire village come out in protest with business houses staying shut down in protest.

Locals took out a rally demanding the strictest of punishment for the crime committed.

Police said Abdur Rahim Ali (29) was attacked with a sword by one Abu Taher (Ata) which led to Rahim’s dead while another person, Anarul Islam sustaining serious injury and rushed to the nearby Hatsingmiari hospital in neigbouring Assam.

His situation is said to be critical. The accused managed to escape after the incident which took place in the heart of the market.

Locals informed that the murder was a personal tiff between the accused and the victim on the question of the victim’s sister.

“The accused Abu Taher was allegedly in love with the girl though she did not reciprocate his feelings. In 2016 he kidnapped the girl when she was returning home after which a case was filed. The girl was later returned to her family,” said local resident.

Both Ali and Taher belonged to the same village of Nambala in Haripur under Phulbari PS.

“He was angry after the girl was married off to another person last year. Last evening he tried to instigate people against Ali and his family after which an altercation took place. Later he came back with a dagger and stabbed the two victims,” said the villager.

The incident has sparked wide condemnation with shops being shut down in protest and a rally by residents taking place.

“The matter was personal enmity between the two which led to the murder. A case has been registered and we are doing our best to nab the culprit,” said superintendent of police, West Garo Hills Raguvendra Kumar.

Police also ruled out any political link to the murder.

“This is a very condemnable act and needs to be acted on immediately. We demand the strictest punishment to the culprit for daring to take an innocent life in such a gruesome manner. We demand the death sentence to the criminal,” said activist, Mostapha Kabir.