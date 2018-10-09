Bru Community Will be Exercising Their Franchise in Mizoram

NET Bureau

Members of the Bru community, currently lodged in six relief camps in Tripura, will be exercising their franchise in Mizoram when it goes to polls on Nov. 28, a top state election department official said on Monday.

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed officials in the state to make poll arrangements in Mizoram for displaced Bru families,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SB Shashank said while interacting with the media.

The ECI, however, was yet to issue detailed guidelines on the process that needs be followed to move Bru voters to Mizoram for the polling exercise, he said.

The voters’ list in six Tripura relief camps were updated recently along with rest of the state amid protests by members of civil societies.

The Centre, in association with the governmentsof Mizoram and Tripura, had been trying to repatriate displaced Brus in phases.

The final repatriation process, however, fizzled out as only around 50 of 5,4007 families shifted to Mizoram between August and September.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror