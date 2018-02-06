Bru Refugee Body Seeks Better Deal from Centre

The apex body of Bru refugees lodged in six relief camps in Tripura has recently submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh demanding better deal from the Centre, an office-bearer of the organisation said on Tuesday.

Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum (MBDPF) general secretary Bruno Msha told PTI over phone from Naisingpara relief camp in Kanchanpur Sub Division of North Tripura district that they submitted the memorandum through the District Magistrate Saradindu Choudhury on Saturday.

Thousands of people from the Bru tribe fled their homes in Mizoram in 1997 and have been living at relief camps in Tripura. The memorandum said that the refugees had not received cash assistance of Rs 5 for adults and Rs 2.50 for minors per day since July last year.

Erratic distribution of foodstuff also caused severe hardships among the displaced ethnic tribe while non-payment of financial assistance resulted in the students failing to appear in the final examination last December as the parents could not pay examination fees, the memorandum said.

The MBDPF also made several demands including allotment of minimum five acres to each family after repatriation to Mizoram and enhancement of rehabilitation and resettlement package.

