Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 05 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

BSF IG Takes Stock of Security in Nagaland

BSF IG Takes Stock of Security in Nagaland
December 05
15:03 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Inspector General (IG), Mizoram & Cachar Frontier, Dr. K. C. Mahali, visited unit’s deployed in counter insurgency operations role in Nagaland under sector Manipur on December 1. Dr Mahali visited 93 Bn BSF located at Chedema and took stock of operational and security scenario.

According to PRO FTR HQ BSF M&C, IG was briefed by commandant 93 Bn BSF, Sh Surinder Singh, in detail about the responsibility. IG was accompanied by DIG Sector Manipur, Sh Anand Singh, DIG (G) Ftr HQ, Sh J. C. Nayak, and other senior officers.

On December 2, Dr. Mahali along with other senior BSF officers paid a visit to the Chief Minister and Governor of Nagaland. During the three days’ maiden tour to Nagaland, the IG interacted with BSF jawans and also chaired Sanik Sammellan. He told them on various welfare activities and asked them to remain security conscious at all time as miscreants have been randomly targeting all the secuty forces in Nagaland.

A 120 men’s jawan barrack was inaugurated by Inspector General at Chedema under 93 BN BSF while BAWA president, Vijaya Mahali inaugurated a type – IV residential building for the welfare of officers, Sos and jawans deployed in Nagaland. IG also interacted with the wives of the officers, subordinate officerss and jawans. The inspector general appreciated the way troups are performing their duties in the CI enviroment.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post

Image Credit: Nagaland Post

Tags
BSFBSF IGmizoramNagaland
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.