BSF IG Takes Stock of Security in Nagaland

NET Bureau

Inspector General (IG), Mizoram & Cachar Frontier, Dr. K. C. Mahali, visited unit’s deployed in counter insurgency operations role in Nagaland under sector Manipur on December 1. Dr Mahali visited 93 Bn BSF located at Chedema and took stock of operational and security scenario.

According to PRO FTR HQ BSF M&C, IG was briefed by commandant 93 Bn BSF, Sh Surinder Singh, in detail about the responsibility. IG was accompanied by DIG Sector Manipur, Sh Anand Singh, DIG (G) Ftr HQ, Sh J. C. Nayak, and other senior officers.

On December 2, Dr. Mahali along with other senior BSF officers paid a visit to the Chief Minister and Governor of Nagaland. During the three days’ maiden tour to Nagaland, the IG interacted with BSF jawans and also chaired Sanik Sammellan. He told them on various welfare activities and asked them to remain security conscious at all time as miscreants have been randomly targeting all the secuty forces in Nagaland.

A 120 men’s jawan barrack was inaugurated by Inspector General at Chedema under 93 BN BSF while BAWA president, Vijaya Mahali inaugurated a type – IV residential building for the welfare of officers, Sos and jawans deployed in Nagaland. IG also interacted with the wives of the officers, subordinate officerss and jawans. The inspector general appreciated the way troups are performing their duties in the CI enviroment.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post

Image Credit: Nagaland Post