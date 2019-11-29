Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 29 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

BSF not using lethal weapons at India-Bangladesh border: Official

BSF not using lethal weapons at India-Bangladesh border: Official
November 29
13:51 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The BSF never fired and used lethal weapons while guarding the India-Bangladesh borders to check crimes, illegal cross border movement, infiltration and exfiltration, a top official said here on Thursday.

“…our troopers never did firing or using lethal weapons while guarding the India-Bangladesh frontiers. They maintained extreme restraint to deal with the border crimes including smuggling and cross border movement,” BSF Inspector General(Tripura) Solomon Yash Kumar Minz told the media.

“Our main task currently is to curb drug smuggling. Though cattle smuggling has come down sharply, drug smuggling is rising,” the official said.

Of the contraband valued at around Rs 33 crore seized along the 856 km India-Bangladesh borders with Tripura this year, around 3 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 17.57 crore have been seized this year while being smuggled to Bangladesh.

The BSF personnel had apprehended 236 people, including 53 Rohingyas this year during illegal cross border movement.

“India-Myanmar borders with Mizoram and Manipur are the main transit route of smuggling of Yaba tablets which contain a dangerous chemical compound. Our war against drugs will be further intensified,” Minz said.

On the eve of the BSF”s 55th Raising Day, the IG(Tripura) said that to reduce the psychological barriers between the border guarding force and the people, the para-military force has been undertaking a series of civic action programmes including motivation to join the BSF.

It has also started skill development of the youth living in the border villages. Along the Tripura border, 18 battalions of BSF have been deployed and out of the 856 km borders with Bangladesh only 67 km remained unfenced. Work is in progress to fence the remaining stretches of the borders, the official said.

Source: Outlook India

Tags
borderBSFIndia-Bangladeshlethal weaponstripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.