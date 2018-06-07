BSI Scientists Call on Pema Khandu

Botanical Survey of India (BSI) scientist Dr Krishna Chowlu who discovered a new species of Impatiens – dorjeekhanduii of Balsaminaceae family called on Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday.

The new species named after former CM late Dorjee Khandu was discovered and collected from Zemithang in Tawang district in September 2017.

“Impatiens flower has been dedicated in the name of former CM to honour his contribution towards the development of the state,” said Chowlu, adding, “The name will be there in the Scientific community forever and the person whosoever will study Balsaminaceae family in the world will study Impatiens dorjeekhanduii.”

Besides, Chowlu, Dr Rajib Gogoi, Dr SS Dash and Dr Souravjyoti Borah of BSI also contributed in publication of this species.

Chief Minister thanked Dr Chowlu and her team of scientists in discovering the new flower species.

Daughter of Chow P Chowlu and Nang B Chowlu, Dr Chowlu is the only scientist appointed from Arunachal Pradesh in BSI through UPSC. Hailing from Namsai, she has also discovered other 9 plant species.