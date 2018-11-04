BSNL Ships New Prepaid Plan With Better Data And Unlimited Calling

NET Bureau

After bringing an array of prepaid plans to the customers, state-run telco, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) hasn’t been that active in the last few weeks. Besides the two annual prepaid plans, the telco did not launch anything special. Apart from competing with private telcos, BSNL is also known for bringing tariff plans on the occasion of major festivals in the country. And it continues as BSNL has now launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 78 ahead of Diwali. That being said, it’s one of the best-prepaid plans priced under Rs 100 from the state-run telco. BSNL is shipping a total of 20GB data along with unlimited voice calling with this prepaid plan. And the best part is the plan’s availability is across the 20 telecom circles where BSNL is operating.

BSNL Prepaid STV 78: Benefits and Validity

Moving onto the benefits offered by this new prepaid plan from BSNL, it offers unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit to any network within India. Notably, BSNL is offering voice calls even to the numbers located in Mumbai and Delhi circles. Furthermore, BSNL is touting unlimited video calling option with this prepaid plan which can be activated by sending an SMS to 123 as ‘STV COMBO78.’

And finally, we get to the data benefit. With its new Rs 78 prepaid plan, the telco is offering a total of 2GB data per day, post which users will get speeds of 80 Kbps. Anupam Shrivastava CMD BSNL said that on the “Occasion of Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali, STV-78 will suit to all and will enable them to be in touch with their family and friends during the festive season.”

The validity of the plan is ten days, meaning users will be able to enjoy high-speed data of up to 20GB.

BSNL Withdraws Existing Prepaid STV 78

For the unaware, BSNL is already offering an STV 78 for its prepaid users in various circles. After the introduction of new STV 78, BSNL has withdrawn the earlier available similar denomination prepaid plan. The withdrawal plan offers 2GB of data for a period of three days, but it was introduced long back before the entry of Reliance Jio. So BSNL has revised its Rs 78 plan to offer ten times data benefit than earlier, and it also added unlimited voice calling benefit to the pack.

BSNL Keeps on Taking Private Telecom Operators

In the last few weeks, there has been a shift towards voice-only plans with Vodafone and Airtel leading the way. But BSNL is following the footsteps of Jio as it continues to offer combo prepaid plans which offer equally better voice calling and data benefits. The newly launched STV 78 is a clear example. Vodafone has recently launched a prepaid plan of Rs 279 offering unlimited voice calls and 4GB data for 84 days. Then there’s a Rs 189 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling and 2GB data for 56 days. BSNL is offering neither these plans, but the telco has its own set of plans which prove to be better than private telecom operators tariff plans.

SOURCE: telecomtalk.info