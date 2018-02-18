Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 18 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

'BSNL to Launch 4G Services in Arunachal Soon'

‘BSNL to Launch 4G Services in Arunachal Soon’
February 18
12:41 2018
BSNL has already started a number of wi fi hotspots in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh and would launch 4G services shortly, according to senior telecom officials.

BSNL general manager Dilip Siram and assistant general manager Arung Siram told a Telecom Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting in Itanagar on Friday that the public telecom service provider has launched wi fi hotspots at Itanagar, Naharlagun, Bordumsa, Chowkham, Dimwe, Kharsang and Likabali Army telephone exchanges.

They also said that BSNL would launch the 4G services shortly in Itanagar and Naharlagun area.

Congress MP from Arunachal East constituency Ninong Ering, who attended the meeting, stressed the need for extra efforts to push telecom network to every nook and corner of the landlocked Himalayan state, a release said. Ering emphasised that the provision of mobile service to 1893 villages under the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for North Eastern Region needs to be expedited, the release added.

The meeting was also attended by TAC members Songtung Lowang Bangsia, Tungri Effa and Taki Mibang.

-PTI

BSNL 4G BSNL Arunachal
