BTC Election on April 4

NET Web Desk

The Assam State Election Commission has today declared that the Bodoland Territorial Council Elections will be held on 4th April, 2020.

The poll hours are fixed from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The Commission also stipulates that the counting of votes shall start from 8:00 AM on 8th April.

With a total of 40 constituencies this will be the first election after the Bodo Accord was signed in January 2020.

The last date of filing nominations is 18 April till 3:00 PM and scrutiny will be done on 19 March. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is 21st March and the final list of the contesting candidates will be published the same day. Re-polling , if any will be held on 6th April, however, the counting of votes will be the same i.e., 8th April.