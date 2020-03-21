Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 21 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

BTC elections postponed

BTC elections postponed
March 21
11:59 2020
NET News Desk

While the entire world is under the grip of the deadly Corona virus, it has disrupted the normal life affecting every sphere including elections which calls for mass gathering. The BTC election which was slated to be held on April 4 has been postponed by the Assam State Election Commission.

In a press notification issued by Alok Kumar, State Election Commissioner, Assam, it has been stated that, “The Government of India as well as Government of Assam have issued several advisories relating to COVID-19 pandemic thereafter, and these measures are being progressively strengthened and amplified. Several Political Parties, Organizations, Member of Parliament and Citizens have submitted memorandum and requests to the Assam State Election Commission to defer the BTC Election, 2020 in view of increasing spread and threat of COVID-19 pandemic.”

The State Government through a letter brought to the notice of the Commission the requirement of putting restrictions on movement of people, mass gathering and maintaining social distancing in order to prevent spread of COVID-19. Further, the Government has requested the Commission to consider postponing the BTC Election scheduled to be held on 4th April, 2020, as the restrictions imposed in the State including BTAD areas will affect conduct of free and fair BTC Election.

Hence considering all the aspects, the State Election Commission has deferred the remaining phases of the BTC Election, 2020 after March 21st i.e. after finalization of list of contesting candidates in each Constituency of BTC.

As informed by the Commission a new schedule will be notified for poll, re-poll (if any), and counting while giving adequate time for campaigning. However, Model Code of Conduct will continue to be in force for the time being and will be reviewed at the time of issue of notification of remaining phases of election as stated above.

 

Assam State Election CommissionBTC
