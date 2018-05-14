Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 14 May 2018

Northeast Today

Buddhist Monks Thrashed, Robbed in UP

Buddhist Monks Thrashed, Robbed in UP
May 14
15:02 2018
Robbers claiming to be Uttar Pradesh Police personnel attacked two Buddhist monks and injured them early on Monday at a library Farrukhabad district, police said.

Six gun-wielding robbers, who were yet to be identified, barged into the Buddha Vihar library in Sankisa area and attacked the monks before decamping with five mobile phones, one bike and Rs 40,000 in cash.

Monk Bhatte Chaitsik said, on being asked the robbers told them they were from the Uttar Pradesh Police. Later, they thrashed the monks and robbed them off their belongings, police said.

The monks managed to reach the roof somehow and dialled UP 100 service with the help of a neighbour. A First Information Report has been registered.

Farrukhabad Superintendent of Police Mrigank Singh told IANS that the monks were injured and added that the police were trying to crack the case at the earliest.

Sankisa is a major tourist and spiritual draw for Buddhists who come here from across the world, round the year.

-IANS

