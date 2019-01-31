Budget 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses Joint Sitting of both Houses of Parliament

NET Bureau

The budget session of Parliament will begin on Thursday. The session will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses in Central Hall at 11 AM.

The country was going through a phase of uncertainty before the election (2014). After the election, my govt took up the initiative to form a ‘New India.’

We know that expenses on health makes a poor even poorer. My govt understood this & started Ayushman Bharat Yojana. In last 4 months more than 10 Lakh poor people availed health benefits in hospitals under this scheme.

Healthcare is my government’s topmost priority. I am happy to inform you that the benefits of government’s schemes are reaching poorest of the poor.

The Budget will be presented tomorrow (Feb 1). The session will conclude on the 13th of next month.

The government has convened a meeting of leaders of various political parties for smooth functioning of both the Houses. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan held an all party meeting last evening. Briefing media after the meeting, Ms Mahajan said, all parties have assured their co-operation in smooth conduct of the Lower House. She urged the members to raise issues of national importance.

Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP President Amit Shah arrived at the Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel, Leader of Congress party in the House Mallikarjun Kharge, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab were among those present in the meeting.

Source: Dailyhunt