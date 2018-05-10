‘Budget is Pro-Poor, Pro-Farmer’

April Edition, NET Bureau

Nine Bills were passed in the six-day Assembly Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. Even though the budget was presented with a deficit of Rs 546 crore, the budget, however, had a lot of positive. Pradeep Kumar reports:

First Words

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who holds Finance portfolio, on March 12, presented the budget for the 2018-19 year for Rs 19,261 crore with a deficit of Rs 546 crore within 3 percent permissible limit while the 2017- 18 deficit of Rs 689 crore was slashed to Rs 673 crore.

Interacting with media persons after presenting the budget, Mein said that the budget in a historic departure from the past has focused in seven core areas – transparency; sustainable development; equitable & inclusive development; infrastructures; reforms in education & health and new thrust to rural economy for which proposals and schemes worth Rs 22,000 crore have been announced. Moreover, the CM’s Yuva Kaushal Yojana aims at developing the skills of 20,000 people on digital literacy besides providing high-end training to 1,000 students across the globe to boost employment and economic growth.

“The budget is pro-poor and pro-farmer,” he said.

“Much higher allocation has been given to health & education sectors while Rs 2,500 crore earmarked for youth development that highlighted the priorities of the government,” said Mein, who was flanked by Chief Secretary Satya Gopal and Development Commissioner (Finance) Ashish Kundra.

He said a 10 percent cess on liquor from 01.04.18 to augment resources.

Responding to question from the author on his assurance given during first press meet of the present government to honour former CM late Dorjee Khandu by either installing his statue or naming the state Civil Secretariat after him for bringing in sea changes in state’s development process, Mein committed again to do it.

To another question, Kundra clarified that the rate of stamp duty has been reduced from 3 percent to 1 percent for taking loans as a policy decision in the budget. On GoAP’s step to exploit huge fuels trapped in coal shells in the state and part of Assam that could meet fuel requirements of India for the next 100 years as said by the former IOC CMD Chudamani Ratnam, Kundra said that a comprehensive assessment of state’s mineral resources is being conducted taking in view ecological and environmental aspects of their exploitation.

Payment to Teachers

On regular salary payment to SSA teachers and their job regularisation, Chief Secretary Satya Gopal informed that order has been issued to ensure monthly payment to SSA teachers irrespective of receipt of central share, 22 percent hike would be effective in tune with 7th Pay Commission recommendations while a policy guideline is being framed to be presented to the cabinet for regularization of their jobs.

Kundra pitched in to add that they would receive hiked DA from 01.01.19 as their salaries have been index-linked as announced in the budget.

Awards & Rewards

Earlier, CM Pema Khandu launched a website – http://www.arunchalbudget.in/ in presence of lawmakers, when special IT secretary Prince Dhawan highlighted its triangular aspects sectoral perspective, what is in store for me? And budget documents besides twitter, provisions to give feedbacks to make it participatory. The CM and Dy CM awarded those who had given valuable suggestions for inclusion in the budget under Jan Bhagidari scheme.

Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society topped the list to receive Rs 50,000 which was accepted by the team led by its chairman Bengia Dipti as it had suggested on gender empowerment to influence the budget besides enhancement of compensation to rape victims and strengthening Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women.

JK Riba (2nd) received Rs 30,000 for enlisting challenges in the education sector and suggesting setting up residential schools in rural areas besides ensuring quality education.

The 3rd prize was shared by Mallar Bui and Arunachal Indigenous Tribal Forum (AITF) to get Rs 20,000 each. Bui had suggested education & health reforms besides in horticulture to boost the rural economy.

Final Words

However, the six-day budget session concluded on March 16 with the Assembly passing nine bills including Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and Arunachal Pradesh Money Lending (Regulation) Bill, 2018 by voice vote to ink history.