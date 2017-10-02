Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 02 Oct 2017

Northeast Today

Building Good Road Top Priority of Nagaland Government: Zeliang

Building Good Road Top Priority of Nagaland Government: Zeliang
October 02
12:05 2017
Major road projects in Nagaland are in offing, which once implemented would make the state one of the main hub of connectivity for the Northeastern states with the South Asian nations.

“These projects have prospect and potential to boost trade and tourism sector and immensely contribute towards the progress of the Nagas,” he said.

Further highlighting the major tourism and road projects currently under implementation, Zeliang urged the people to cooperate for completion of the development projects within stipulated time.

“During the recently held North East Connectivity Summit at Kohima it was resolved to create Northeast ring road,” he stated, adding, “Konyak land would play a major since it was bordering with two neighbouring states— Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in India and on the other side with Myanmar.”

He further added that this will create new opportunity for trade, commerce and tourist destination, which the Nagas must be prepared to take full advantage of it.

Maintaining that building of good road in the state is the topmost priority of the government, Zeliang assured that if the landowners did not create problem the state government can change the face of Nagaland through proper road connectivity within two-three years time.

“State government is determined to protect Article 371(A) which ensured landownership rights,” he mentioned, adding, “However, there are some road schemes like SRDP where there is no provision for land compensation, except for building and damages of other properties during the course of implementing projects.”

CM also disclosed that he had already held a meeting with the deputy commissioners and tribal hohos of five district— Mokokchung, Longleng, Zunheboto, Phek and Mon with regard to land compensation issue on SRDP road projects, “Further, a total of Rs.5 crore emergency fund has been accorded for maintenance of Namtola-Mon road and the work has been allotted to three firms.”

Tags
Article 371ATR Zeliang
