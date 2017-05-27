Sat, 27 May 2017

Burhan Wani’s Successor Sabzar Bhat Killed

May 27
13:18 2017
The self-styled successor of dead Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral region of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said local media reports.

According to reports, Wani’s successor, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, was gunned down in an encounter in Saimu Village. However, the Army has not yet confirmed the news.

According to the sources, Sabzar, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, was a resident of Ratsona village in Tral. He had taken over the anti-India terror operations of HM after Burhan Wani was killed.

Another Hizbul Mujahideen militant Faizan Muzaffar Bhatt was also killed in the encounter. Faizan, son of Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, was resident of Payen, Tral.

Acting on specific information of Bhat’s presence, Rashtriya Rifles ( RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police ( JKP) had jointly launched a cordon in Saimu village of Tral sector on Saturday morning. Both militants were neutralized after an encounter that lasted more than one hour.

-ANI

