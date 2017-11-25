Business Houses Should Innovate to Meet Demands of People: Nagaland CM

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang said that in today’s world it is very important for entrepreneurs and business houses to innovate and come up with products and services to meet demands of the people.

The advancement of technology has enabled new businesses to emerge and entrepreneurs should learn and adapt the technology, Zeliang said while inaugurating the week-long Nagaland International Trade Expo at Agri Expo in Dimapur on Friday.

He said such trade expo gives an opportunity for entrepreneurs and manufacturers to showcase their products to prospective customers. It is also an opening for investors to look for potential business.

The state has the potential of attracting investors as it has abundant natural resources, he said. The state government can be a facilitator and provide incentives for promoting investment in the state, he also said.

He also said the government is willing to look at policy intervention to ensure all possible assistance to foster entrepreneurs and enterprises. He expressed hope that more central government organisations will come to the state to help entrepreneurs and upgrade their skills.

-PTI