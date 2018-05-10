Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 10 May 2018

Northeast Today

Businessman Attempts Suicide in Guwahati

Businessman Attempts Suicide in Guwahati
May 10
15:49 2018
In a shocking incident, noted Businessmen of Guwahati Rajesh Himatsingkha has allegedly attempted to commit suicide at his city residence on Wednesday night.

According to his wife, Himatsingka has tried to commit suicide by consuming an overdose of sleeping tablets.

“He had some argument with his daughter and son-in-law following which he took four to five sleeping pills at one go in an attempt to commit suicide,” said his wife while speaking to media, adding, “He has no issue with me.”

The businessman was immediately admitted at Apollo hospital and is currently under ICU observation.

It is to be mentioned that, Rajesh Himatsingka is the Managing Director and Director of Himatsingka Auto Enterprise Ltd. Further, he owns multi-crore business across Northeast India.

0 Comments

0 Comments

