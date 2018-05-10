Businessman Attempts Suicide in Guwahati

In a shocking incident, noted Businessmen of Guwahati Rajesh Himatsingkha has allegedly attempted to commit suicide at his city residence on Wednesday night.

According to his wife, Himatsingka has tried to commit suicide by consuming an overdose of sleeping tablets.

“He had some argument with his daughter and son-in-law following which he took four to five sleeping pills at one go in an attempt to commit suicide,” said his wife while speaking to media, adding, “He has no issue with me.”

The businessman was immediately admitted at Apollo hospital and is currently under ICU observation.

It is to be mentioned that, Rajesh Himatsingka is the Managing Director and Director of Himatsingka Auto Enterprise Ltd. Further, he owns multi-crore business across Northeast India.