Butterfly Meet in Arunachal Identifies 180 Species

NET Bureau

The North East Butterfly Meet (NEBM) recorded around 180 species of butterflies, including Nonsuch Palmer Creteus cyrina, Hewitson’s Dull Oakblue Arhopala oenea, and Wavy Maplet Chersonesia intermedia, in the Seijosa area in East Kameng district. This was revealed at the fifth edition of NEBM, which organised at the Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve (PWS&TR). The meet began on September 29 and concluded on October 1 and it witnessed the participation of around 50 participants from different states of India.

NEBM is an annual event organized by the Butterflies of Northeast India Group. The meet which began on 2013, focuses on encouraging young students and enthusiasts to take up butterfly research and conservation work in the northeastern region.

The event was a joint effort of the PWS&TR, the environment & forests department, the BNHS, Aaranyak, the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, BAMOS, NgunuZiro, and the Wiki Butterfly Lovers and Flutters website.

The meet provided a common platform for butterfly enthusiasts, wildlife researchers, and staff of the forest department to interact and exchange ideas on butterfly diversity, distribution and conservation, and to explore the rich butterfly diversity of the region.

“Pakke is an important biological hotspots and butterflies play a key role in maintaining the biological richness of the region,” Seijosa ADC TR Tapu said.

He emphasized on the necessity of establishing butterfly gardens in schools, offices, and premises of households to stay connected with nature.

PWS&TR Divisional Forest Officer Tana Tapi and Ghora Aabhe Society chairman Takam Nabam also attended the event.

SOURCE- The Arunachal Times