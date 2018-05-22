By-Election to Recreate Road Map for Ampati, Says Meghalaya CM

National President of National People’s Party (NPP) and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said that the by-election to Ampati Constituency is important for the people, as this will recreate a road-map for Ampati. Conrad K Sangma was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, C&RD Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Thomas K. Sangma, CEM of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Dipul Marak and a host of MLAs and other party functionaries from Nagaland.

“People of Ampati constituency gave the mandate to Mukul Sangma but he did not respect the mandate and left Ampati for his political interest”, said Conrad K. Sangma addressing an election rallies at Rongsang Abagre and Betasing.

Terming Congress party for misinformation campaign that post by-election, Congress will form the Government, the Chief Minister said, “NPP candidate Clement G. Momin is the consensus candidate of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). The Congress party has no other issue to raise so they are trying to lie and create confusion amongst the voters.”

He ridiculed the Congress for their claims that Mukul has given time to NPP and its partners to run the Government for six months.

Allaying the fears of the people in Mukul stronghold, Conrad K. Sangma said, “NPP and its coalition partners will campaign in Ampati constituency for the next few days to demonstrate that Mukul and Congress party has nothing to prove rather than create confusion.”

He assured that NPP and its coalition will last full term and will emerge victorious in successive elections from here onwards.

“Congress has no number to form the Government. Whether they win or loss they have nothing to gain from this election. Mukul is trying to satisfy his ego by fielding his daughter Miami D. Shira,” said Conrad while clarifying the confusion created by the Congress.

Urging the people to consciously vote for their chosen candidate, Conrad asked Mukul and Congress party to respond as to what gave them a reason to believe that NPP and its coalition Government will not last.

“Clement G. Momin is the consensus candidate of MDA and there should be no confusion to believe that this Government will not last. We are all united and we will be there for the people of Meghalaya for the next 25 years,” he added.

He said that Congress party believes in delivering welfare schemes based on party affiliation, which is against the mandate of the people. He said that the activities of the Congress are unbecoming of leaders, which is a reason that the party is being reduced in successive elections.

“There is no point to vote for Congress as they will sit in opposition”, he added. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong termed Mukul Sangma as an ungrateful leader and sought people’s support to choose NPP candidate.

“Ampati is a prestigious constituency, where Mukul Sangma started his political career but his leader of yours’ is ungrateful as after winning both Ampati and Songsak he decided to leave Ampati. So friends give a befitting reply to him in the upcoming by-election,” said Tynsong.

Tynsong said that Congress is a broken party and always keeps fighting within itself. “I and Sniawbhalang Dhar resigned from the Congress because of the infighting in the party right from Delhi to the State level committee,” he added.

Tynsong told the crowd that after Williamnagar election the fight between Deborah Marak and Mukul Sangma started, which is all before our eyes. Urging the people not to get confused further he said, “People vote for NPP because we are united and respect the leadership of Conrad K. Sangma.”

Top party functionaries from Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya are campaigning in different parts of Ampati constituency to garner support for the party candidate Clement G. Momin.

Nagaland State President Ato Yeptomi and General Secretary Sashank Gataraj also spoke at length enlightening the people about the leadership of Conrad K. Sangma and his growing popularity and acceptance in Northeast as a leader of the mass.