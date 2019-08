NET Bureau

India’s newest billionaire is a former classroom teacher who developed an education app that has grown to a valuation of almost $6 billion in about seven years.

Byju Raveendran, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Byju’s, joined the rarefied club after his Think & Learn Pvt scored $150 million in funding earlier this month. That deal conferred a value of $5.7 billion on the company in which the founder owns more than 21 percent, sources said.

Source: The Hindu