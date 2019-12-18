CAA Protest by Assamese Society of Pune

NET Bureau

A non-violent peaceful protest was carried out to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 by the Assamese people residing in Pune, under the banner “LUIT – The Assamese Society of Pune” on Wednesday at the City’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden Gate with as many as 200 people joining in.

Despite a very short notice and a week day with most of them being employed in different private and government sectors, many turned up to oppose the Act which recently got passed in both the houses of Indian Parliament.

The people while addressing the Media persons here in Pune, said that this protest is to stand for their culture, identity and tradition. “With this bill getting transformed into an act, we believe that the demographic pattern of Assam along with the entire Northeastern States will be at stake” added one concerned citizen.

Participants have clarified that they are not against any religion but they vehemently opposed Bangladeshi infiltrators. Large numbers of foreigner influx to North east particularly Assam due to porous borders become threat to indigenous culture, language and identity. The participants have demanded for full implementation of Assam Accord, detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi irrespective of any religion and protection of indigenous sentiment under clause 6 of Assam Accord.