Mon, 13 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

CAA won’t be implemented in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

CAA won't be implemented in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut
January 13
16:18 2020
NET Bureau

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said the new citizenship law would not be implemented in Maharashtra.

“All three parties in Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi are of the view that in its present form, the Citizenship Amendment Act won’t be implemented in Maharashtra,” he was quoted as saying.

“The sinisterness with which the current CAA is implemented by the Modi government is a problem,” Prithviraj Chauhan, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM said.

“We will not allow CAA to be implemented in Maharashtra,” he said.
“Let the government engage everybody in dialogue. This law is for harassing poor people and is draconian in nature,” Chavan added.

Shiv Sena, however, has decided to stay away from anti-CAA meet being hosted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier on January 5, Raut said people in Maharashtra need not be scared of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NPR) as the government was with them. He said patriotism has no religion and should not be labeled on the basis of it.

Tags
CAASanjay Raut
