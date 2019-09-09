Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 09 Sep 2019

Northeast Today

CAB will change demography of NE: Nagaland CM

CAB will change demography of NE: Nagaland CM
September 09
14:41 2019
NET Bureau

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on September 9 said the “highly controversial” Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will change the demography of the Northeast, if it is implemented by the Centre.

Strongly opposing the bill in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the fourth NEDA conclave, Rio said all the Northeastern states had resolved earlier that they would not let the legislation affect the region.

“We believe it will change the demography of the North East. We need to understand the ground situation,” Rio said.

He hoped that Shah and the central government would “listen to us”.

Rio also said that the negotiations on the Naga Peace accord were at an advanced stage.

“We are hopeful of a solution very soon. We have also formed a joint legislation group,” he added.

Rio also sought support of all the states of the region to amicably settle the Nagaland issue as it was the “mother of all issues in the Northeast”.

Source: Moneycontrol

