Cabinet clears new scheme- Kamdhenu to boost dairy industry

NET Bureau

The Council of Minister has cleared – Kamdhenu, a dairy based scheme for hundreds of families aimed at boosting rural economy.

The Centre will provide subsidy 25 percent for UR and 33.3 percent for ST/SC beneficiaries and the loan will be sanctioned under Diary Entrepreneurship Scheme. The state government will provide interest money against the loan money to each beneficiary.

“For this purpose, the state will have to spend Rs. 4 crore. The step has been taken to increase milk production as well as promoting dairy industry in the state”, said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath at a press conference in Civil Secretariat here last night.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will get two cows to be imported from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar. “The selected beneficiary family, which is expected to get Rs. 1.40 lakh to Rs. 1.60 lakh is allowed to visit these state to select cows of their choice”, he said.

Nath said the cabinet also approved another plan for development of eco tourism by using a part of tea estates but it should not be 5 percent of the particular tea garden’s allotted land.

Mover 10000 workers are directly involved in tea industry. The state had produced 92 lakh kg tea in the year 2019 whereas it was 87.87.30 lakh kg during 2017.

Source: Tripura Info