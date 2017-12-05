Cabinet Panel to Examine Rabha, Tiwa, Mising Tribes’ Case for Sixth Schedule

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced setting up of a Cabinet sub-committee with a mandate to carry out feasibility study for inclusion of Rabha, Tiwa and Mising communities under the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule which makes special provisions of autonomy for tribal-dominated areas.

The Chief Minister said this while taking part in a meeting with the representatives of Autonomous Councils of the respective communities at Janata Bhawan.

Sonowal also assured the representatives that all the rights of the communities, including land rights, would be protected while executing the State Capital Region.

He said that implementation of the State Capital Region Authority would catapult progress of the areas within its jurisdiction. “There is no cause to worry for the Rabha and Tiwa people and all their rights would be fully protected,” he said.

Sonowal also assured that the Rabha and Tiwa Autonomous Councils would also be included as members in the State Capital Region Authority in a bid to safeguard the interest of the communities.

-IANS