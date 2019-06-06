Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 06 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Cabinet reshuffle likely this month: Manipur CM

Cabinet reshuffle likely this month: Manipur CM
June 06
11:51 2019
NET Bureau

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Wednesday said that a Cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place sometime this month. The development comes in the wake of Naga People’s Front’s (NPF) decision to pull out of the BJP-led alliance.

Of the four NPF MLAs, only one was inducted in Biren Singh’s cabinet, while all four MLAs of the National People’s Party (NPP), another coalition partner, are ministers.

The Chief Minister clarified that if at all a reshuffle takes place, it would be based on the performance and loyalty to the party.

 “We have seen at the Centre, 40 per cent of Modiji’s previous Ministers were dropped. It was purely based on their performances. Apart from the CM office, the central leaders are also closely monitoring the ministers in the state as to how much have they delivered to the people,” he said.

While the unfolding political development comes as a relief for the NPF, NPP is apparently not happy with the proposed reshuffle.

“It is obvious that the main targets will be our four Ministers. We don’t have anything to say at the moment. The matter would be discussed in our party meeting likely to be held on June 9 or 10 and any decision to be made would be only after the meeting,” said Thangminlen Kipgen, NPP Manipur unit president.

When asked how many ministers from NPP would lose their posts, Kipgen said, “The only person who has the answer to the question would be Chief Minister Biren.”

Ever since the NPF announced its decision to withdraw its support, a crisis like situation has gripped the BJP-led Manipur Government. On Tuesday, six of the 12 ministers abstained from attending a Cabinet meeting which was held in Ukhrul district. The ministers who did not take part in the cabinet meet included the lone NPF minister and three NPP ministers.

Source: The Indian Express

