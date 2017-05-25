CAG Finds Irregularities in NLUP Implementation in Mizoram

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has underlined several irregularities in the implementation of the New Land Use Policy (NLUP) in Mizoram stalling its major objectives achieved. The CAG report was laid in the state legislature by Finance Minister Lalsawta in the one-day special session of the Assembly on Thursday.

The report said that for the delay in the release of cash assistance to the beneficiaries for more than three years, timely implementation of the policy could not be attained. It also said that due to improper planning and ad-hoc execution, major objectives of the scheme – putting an end to jhum cultivation (shifting cultivation), attaining self-sufficiency in production of rice and afforestation could not be achieved.

The report said that the NLUP fund amounting to Rs 6.46 crore was given to five firms and 25 individuals as interest free loan during 2011 to 2014 of which Rs 5.02 crore remained outstanding till March 2016. The unutilised fund of Rs 897.91 crore under the NLUP was kept in civil deposits during 2011 to 2015, the report said.

Of the 1,872 piglets procured by the NLUP Implementing Board (NIB) for distribution among beneficiaries, 689 piglets (36.81 per cent) died due to unknown causes resulting in a loss of Rs 34.45 lakh, it said. The report also pointed out that the NIB incurred excess expenditure of Rs 119.19 lakh while procuring common carp fish seeds at a higher rate without analysis, justification and comparison.

