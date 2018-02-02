‘Calendar’ Launches Android App for Film Promotion

NET Bureau

The first of its kind, an android app has been launched by the team of the upcoming Assamese movie ‘Calendar’ at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute (DBHRGFTI) (erstwhile Jyoti Chitraban Film and Television Institute) by Chairperson Pabitra Margherita and Director Manita Borgohain. The app was created with a view to keep the movie lovers updated with every single trivia about the movie.

At a time when the Assamese Film industry is struggling to promote movies owing to low budgets or inadequate facilities, the team of the movie Calendar has come up with this innovative idea to promote the film.

The use of the digital medium for promotion has been rarely seen in the Assamese films. However, in this case, Calendar stands as an exception. Director/Producer Himjyoti Talukdar says, “Calendar is an extremely low budget movie. As there are no big names associated with the movie, the entire promotions have been done within a limited budget. We are using the digital medium so that we can get a wider reach within our restricted budget. Since the past one year, the online community of the movie has been active on different social media platforms providing the fan and followers with all kinds of details and information about the movie.

It may be mentioned that actors like Arun Nath, Malaya Goswami, Anjan Bharadwaj and Rimjhim Deka will be seen donning the pivotal characters in the movie. In the meantime, the two songs of the movie have already received positive response from the audience. The movie will hit Assamese theatres on February 16. The entire ‘Calendar’ team is looking forward to its release.

The App can be downloaded from Google Playstore.