Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 13 May 2018

Northeast Today

Call for NE Journalists to Unite

Call for NE Journalists to Unite
May 13
17:05 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Northeast India Federation of Journalists (NIFJ) on Saturday called upon the scribes of the region to unite in order to overcome the challenges faced by the media fraternity of the region.

Journalists in the region are facing threats from extremist groups, forest and drug mafia, intolerant politicians, bureaucrats and business community organisations, the NIFJ said in a statement.

“Journalists of this region are not getting a decent salary and perks. The newspaper managements have not implemented mandatory Wageboard Awards. The plight of the journalists of electronic media is worse. They are not covered under the Working Journalists Act,” it said.

The NIFJ urged the management of media houses to abide by the mandatory provisions of the labour laws such as issuance of appointment letters, provident fund, gratuity, leaves and due promotion to the scribes.

“Since journalists of Northeast are working in hostile environment risking their lives, insurance and compensation should be made mandatory,” a declaration by the NIFJ said.

It expressed happiness that some state governments have started pension scheme for journalists.

PTI

Tags
Journalist actNIFJ
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.