Call for NE Journalists to Unite

The Northeast India Federation of Journalists (NIFJ) on Saturday called upon the scribes of the region to unite in order to overcome the challenges faced by the media fraternity of the region.

Journalists in the region are facing threats from extremist groups, forest and drug mafia, intolerant politicians, bureaucrats and business community organisations, the NIFJ said in a statement.

“Journalists of this region are not getting a decent salary and perks. The newspaper managements have not implemented mandatory Wageboard Awards. The plight of the journalists of electronic media is worse. They are not covered under the Working Journalists Act,” it said.

The NIFJ urged the management of media houses to abide by the mandatory provisions of the labour laws such as issuance of appointment letters, provident fund, gratuity, leaves and due promotion to the scribes.

“Since journalists of Northeast are working in hostile environment risking their lives, insurance and compensation should be made mandatory,” a declaration by the NIFJ said.

It expressed happiness that some state governments have started pension scheme for journalists.

PTI