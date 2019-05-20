Call for peace in Naga Self Administered Zone

NET Bureau

In wake of the recent armed confrontation between the Myanmar Army and the NSCN (K) in the Naga Self Administered Zone (SAZ), several Naga political groups and civil society organizations on May 19th appealed for efforts to ensure that peace is maintained in the area and that innocent Naga people are not made to suffer.

Statements to such effect were issued by the NSCN (IM), NNC (Parent Body), Naga Mothers Association (NMA) and the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR).

The NSCN (IM) condemned what it said was the “Tatmadaw’s military action coordinated by the Indian security forces at the so-called international borders.” Terming the action as “diabolic and outrageous,” it said that there should be a better way to handle the issue.

“The chaotic situation thus created by the blatant offensive of the Tatmadaw has destabilized the livelihood of the Naga villagers as the Naga people are made to bear the brunt of the Tatmadaw onslaught. What has happened to Hoyat and Laonyu villages is just another act of treachery which will not help strengthen the peace process started by Myanmar government under the 2012 ceasefire agreement,” it said.

The NSCN (IM) urged all concerned stakeholders to abide by the ceasefire agreement in the interest of creating a conducive atmosphere for lasting peace.

“What is important for the Government of Myanmar is to take cognizance of the historical and political rights of the Nagas and go for peaceful means because neither India nor Myanmar is an enemy of the Nagas. Any differences should be solved through peaceful political process,” it added.

“Aggression of the Indian armed forces in collaboration with the Myanmar armed forces on the rights of the Nagas in that part of Naga territory in the guise of flushing out the Meitei armed groups – UNLF, PLA and ULFA from Assam is a naked and deliberate violation of human rights,” the NSCN (IM) stated.

It cautioned that the “hostility shown by the Tatmadaw’s operation in the so-called Indo-Myanmar corridors” may jeopardize the road to a peaceful solution “if they fail to recognize the need for trust, respect and mutual understanding that goes together in solving a political problem that is more complex than one could see.”

The NSCN (IM) affirmed that “Nagas cannot stay aloof from what our fellow Nagas in the east under Myanmar occupation are going through,” and urged all Nagas without borders to raise their voice of concern to drive home the message that the whole Nagas are with them.

The NNC (Parent Body) meanwhile stated that the “Naga people are maintaining absolute peace for the last two-three years and at such time both the armies creating situation against the people is uncalled for, especially for the innocent public who are targeted and their entire properties were burned, livestock killed and their foodstuff/granaries destroyed.”

A press note from the Information and Publicity Wing of the NNC lamented that “the innocent public are made to suffer immensely because of the fight in the area, especially the old, women and children who are made to run to different places in the jungle.” “This is the summertime of worst climatic condition in the area. Many may die due to starvation and climatic condition,” it added.

It further appealed to the Naga people as a whole to “pray to our living God to help protect our people in the area. May God intervene in the situation for peace to prevail in the Naga area.”

The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) also issued a statement standing with the Eastern Konyak Union’s (Myanmar) concern over the plight of innocent civilians in the Naga Self-Administered Zone.

“We send our message of solidarity and hope to the civilians whose safety, livelihood, properties and physical movements are being threatened and denied,” it said.

Affirming the principle of promoting a people-based peace process, the FNR appealed that the recent armed confrontation between the Myanmar army and NSCN (K), which is buttressed by regional national security interests, should not sabotage the mental, economic and physical well-being of innocent Naga civilians.

“Conducting armed confrontation, torture and harassment of people and destruction of properties in civilian inhabited areas must be avoided,” it urged.

The FNR asked that the Myanmar Army and NSCN (K) work to honor the regional-level ceasefire that was signed in April 2012.

It also urged that the intervention of Naga community leaders, humanitarian aid and human rights workers be made possible based on accepted international principles.

The Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA) meanwhile expressed concern that “it is the poor villagers in these border areas who bear the brunt and trauma of such warfare and conflicts.”

“As mothers who seek peace within all Naga inhabited areas and for our people as well as our North East neighbors, the NMA strongly appeal to the Burmese Authority, the Tamadaw, the NSCN (K) as well as the Indian Army on the borders, to ensure that initiatives for peace are upheld for the sake of the people, the unarmed population whose lives and property are endangered through such violent incidents,” it appealed.

“Let there be recognition of rights and peace through dialogues for even our Northeast brothers and not through the barrel of guns,” the NMA urged.

