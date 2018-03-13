Cancer Awareness Rally in Northeast

NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

A seven-state 2,200-km long bike rally in the Northeast was flagged off on Monday in Silchar. The rally comprises of 25 doctors and staff of Cachar Cancer Hospital & Research Centre and the biking group, Silchar Thumpers, in organised in collaboration between Tata Trusts, Cachar Cancer Hospital and associated partners.

Besides 2,200-km journey, the riders will cross Shillong, Guwahati, Tezpur, Itanagar, Dibrugarh, Kohima, Imphal, Aizawl and Agartala. The event also witnessed 5-km run from doctors and citizens.

Dr. Arnie Purushotham, Medical Director- Cancer Care Programme, Tata Trusts said, “Tata Trusts’ purpose is to both support delivery of high quality and affordable cancer care closer to patients’ homes, and also to generate mass awareness about its prevention and early detection. There is a high incidence of tobacco-related cancers in the Northeast region such as Oral and Lung Cancer. Many of these cancers are curable through preventative measures, screening & early detection. Along with the Cachar Cancer Hospital & Research Centre and the National Cancer Grid, we have launched the Together We Can Beat Cancer: Run and Ride 2018 as a community-driven, multi-platform awareness initiative across the region.”

In addition, workshops on cancer research and careers in oncology will be conducted for medical students and nurses in Guwahati by Tata Memorial Hospital (Mumbai), Adyar Cancer Institute (Chennai) and Regional Cancer Centre (Trivandrum).

The Northeastern Region with a population of approximately five crore sees about 45,000 new cancer cases every year. Across India, Aizawl in Mizoram reported the highest rate of incidence among males, while Papumpare in Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest incidence number among females. Among males, head and neck is the most prevalent form of cancer making up ~40% of the total cases, while among females, head and neck, cervical cancer make up ~20% each and breast cancer makes up another ~15%.

With the need to shift focus from curative to awareness and early detection programmes and thereby increasing chances of a patient’s survival, Tata Trusts have embarked upon several initiatives, from implementing the National Cancer Grid — a network of 126 cancer hospitals in India — along with Tata Memorial Hospital to conducting a proof-of-concept in cross-subsidised screening programmes for certain types of cancers. The Tata Trusts have further partnered with the Government of Assam for development of 17 centres across Assam.