Cancer Patient Votes Amidst All Odds in Assam

NET Bureau

Bosher Ali, a cancer patient stands in a Queue to cast vote in Phase -III election on April 23rd,2019.

The patient casted his vote at the 191 Janasashthya and Jankalyan Vibhag Polling station in Chandmari area under Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency. The patient was seen to be accompanied by his family members and polling officers helped him in reaching the polling station to cast his vote.He was seen shivering due to much weakness but nothing could hinder her from casting her ballot.“He is undergoing treatment for cancer for the last six months. He never missed any elections till date The cancer patient proves that casting vote is one’s prime duty.

Source: Pratidin Time