Candle Light Vigil Seeking Justice of Ngurang Pinch

Thousands of people comprising family members, relatives, students and well wishers joined the candle light vigil seeking justice of former MLA Ngurang Pinch been organized by Family members and Achi Dopum Welfare Society at Itanagar on Thursday.

The candle light vigil that begins from Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar culminated at Tennis Court, IG Park with paying tribute and homage by family members, relatives and well-wishers.

Daughter of Late Pinch, Ngurang Meena extended gratitude to the people who came to join the candle light vigil in solidarity of Justice for her father. ‘He was a true human being whose first love was politics and social works; he devoted his life for the downtrodden people ‘she added.

While reiterating the death of his farther as not the case of any accident but a pre-planned murder ,Meena questioned the Investigating team for not arresting and interrogating the those 20 members who were present during the incident. ‘ On 17 November, 21 members went for rafting and on 18th November the body of my father was recovered that too in early morning but till late afternoon no family members were informed about the incident such act proves that something foul happened to my father‘ stated Meena.

Further, she also opined that Mobile phone of her father was also recovered through one of the accused Ngurang Abraham but to utter surprise the phone is locked with password just to manipulate the phone details, as her father never used to do such things.