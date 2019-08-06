Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 07 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Can’t integrate India by unilaterally tearing apart Jammu and Kashmir, says Rahul Gandhi

Can’t integrate India by unilaterally tearing apart Jammu and Kashmir, says Rahul Gandhi
August 06
15:16 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi broke his silence and said that national integration cannot be achieved by “unilaterally” tearing the state apart.

Rahul slammed the BJP for unilaterally forcing its decision on the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre on Monday revoked Article 370 taking away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement. Fulfilling an electoral promise of the BJP less than 90 days after the Modi government came back to power, Shah announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha, which approved both the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill.

The Bill has been taken up by Lok Sabha today for consideration and passage.

 

Source: Firstpost

Tags
Jammu and KashmirRahul Gandhi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.