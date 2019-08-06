Can’t integrate India by unilaterally tearing apart Jammu and Kashmir, says Rahul Gandhi

NET Bureau

Day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi broke his silence and said that national integration cannot be achieved by “unilaterally” tearing the state apart.

Rahul slammed the BJP for unilaterally forcing its decision on the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre on Monday revoked Article 370 taking away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement. Fulfilling an electoral promise of the BJP less than 90 days after the Modi government came back to power, Shah announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha, which approved both the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill.

The Bill has been taken up by Lok Sabha today for consideration and passage.

