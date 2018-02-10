Carcass of Wild Elephant Found in Assam

The carcass of a wild elephant with its tusk chopped off, allegedly killed by miscreants, has been recovered from Behali reserve forest in Assams Biswanath district, a Forest official said on Saturday.

“The carcass was found yesterday evening along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border”, Divisional Forest Officer Rajen Choudhury informed.

The miscreants allegedly killed the wild elephant and chopped off its tusk, nail and tongue.

A team of Aranya Surakhya samiti personnel found the carcass and informed the forest office.

Choudhury said investigations are on and efforts are being made to nab the miscreants.

A team of doctor will conduct the postmortem, he added.

