Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 11 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Carcass of Wild Elephant Found in Assam

Carcass of Wild Elephant Found in Assam
February 10
20:32 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The carcass of a wild elephant with its tusk chopped off, allegedly killed by miscreants, has been recovered from Behali reserve forest in Assams Biswanath district, a Forest official said on Saturday.

“The carcass was found yesterday evening along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border”, Divisional Forest Officer Rajen Choudhury informed.

The miscreants allegedly killed the wild elephant and chopped off its tusk, nail and tongue.

A team of Aranya Surakhya samiti personnel found the carcass and informed the forest office.

Choudhury said investigations are on and efforts are being made to nab the miscreants.

A team of doctor will conduct the postmortem, he added.

PTI

Tags
Aranya Surakhya SamitiTezpur
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.