Cardinal Choir from Mizoram Wins Silver in World Choir Game

India’s number one choir Mizo Cardinal Choir has made the country proud again as it won silver medal in the international choir competition held in South Africa.

The Mizoram choir was adjudged runner-up in the ‘mixed chamber choirs’ category during the champions final round of World Choir Games at Tshwane city on Saturday. Choirs representing 295 countries participated in this single category of the competition also dubbed as ‘Choir World Cup.’

In the final round, the Mizoram choir performed four songs, three English and one Mizo traditional song. University of the Western Cape choir won gold in the 10th World Choir Games.

Previously, Mizo Cardinal Choir had won two gold diploma prizes in Asia Pacific Choir Games and Grand Prix of Nations at Colombo, Sri Lanka in October, 2017.

