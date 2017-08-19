Career Through Lenses

July Edition, Career, Ranjan K Baruah

Capturing the exotic and picturesque locations and the beauties of the nature has been one of ‘the most’ intriguing hobbies the human soul has ever been in touch with. It has always remained as a one of the most passionate medium of expression. With practice, this hobby, however, can be turned to a profession that (of course) has perks of its own!

Required Criteria

Apart from the passion for photography, to be a successful in this field one also needs to have formal training and exposure. There are no specific academic requirements for full time courses in photography.However, candidates who have cleared the 10+2 exam are eligible for the diploma/certificate courses in photography. But to be successful photographers it is always advisable to do formal college or higher studies which bring more value to the individual. Photography is also offered as an optional subject for a bachelor’s degree in Fine arts. Besides the academic requirements, having a background in computers or electronics, related work experience and training is beneficial for making a break in the field.

Courses

Certificate and diploma courses in the various fields of photography are offered at various institutes where photography is taught. Then there are also some institutes that offer bachelor and master degree courses in photography. Some institutes, apart from teaching the basics of still and video photography, also have courses in designing, editing, and on several software that are used to edit and post process photographs or videos.

Where to study

Previously institutes offering courses in photography were few and rare. However, the scenario has changed with time and now there are a whole lot of institutes offering different courses in photography for different durations.

In Assam, institutes like UB Photos, PVTI, ITM, North Eastern Institute of Photography & Design, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Mass Communication & Journalism, Morph, Tezpur University, Dimoria College and others.

If one is intended to move out of Assam and learn the art of photography, then the places to get admitted are- Delhi School of Photography (New Delhi), Light and Life Academy (Ooty), Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (Hyderabad), AJ Kidwai Mass Communication Research Center (New Delhi) and others.

Moreover, there are numerous websites offering online courses in photography. A thorough research will come handy.

Getting a Job

A photographer has an important role to play in the media- both print and the television. Hence, this is an area offering great scope for those who have an interest and attributes needed to be a professional. Until a few years back, photography was a specialized job and media houses recruited photographers in media houses as photo journalists. But as the numbers of media houses have come down, the job of a photo journalist too has decreased. But, there are alternate ways to earn a living through photography.

One can opt for various sections in photography to make a career. The options in photography are- wedding, industrial, fashion, sports, landscape, etc. Beyond these, one can also look in the web world for making a career in photography.

Getty Images, Shutterstock, AFP Images, Flickr, Alamy, PhotoShelter, Fotolia, PhotoMoolah, 123RF etc. are some of the online destinations where one can sell one’s images.

And if these are not enough, then there are these numerous online photo competitions where participating helps a lot. To name a few-National Geographic Photo Contest, Nikon Photo Contest, UNESCO Photo Contest, Blur Magazine, IPA international photo awards, Prolify International Photography Awards etc. are some competitions pen for both amateurs and professionals.

Last Words

There is immense scope of this profession in the Northeast as the region’s rich biodiversity and culture is yet to be known by the people outside region. Aspirant photographers can click the pictures and send to various sources (mainly online) through which they can earn name and fame and also some money. Freelancing has been always a good option for the photographers as they can explore more with this but they need to be good in networking so that people know about them. One must remember that successful photographers are always in demand.

(The author is a social activist and career mentor and has conducted career awareness programme in different parts of Assam and Northeast. He can be reached at bkranjan@gmail.com)