Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 09 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Case lodged against ‘unidentified’ supporters of Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, cops

Case lodged against ‘unidentified’ supporters of Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, cops
April 09
02:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A case has been registered against Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad’s unidentified supporters and policemen after a man alleged that he was beaten up at Awhad’s Thane residence over a Facebook post.

Opposition BJP demanded on Wednesday that the NCP leader be sacked from the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

On the complaint of Anant Karmuse (40), the victim, a case of assault, kidnapping and criminal intimidation was registered at Vartak Nagar police station in Thane city on Tuesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Ambure.

The FIR did not identify any of the accused.

The probe was on but nobody had been arrested, the DCP said.

Karmuse, a civil engineer, had alleged that some police personnel visited his house on Sunday night, telling him that he would have to go to police station, but instead took him to Awhad’s bungalow.

At the bungalow, he was beaten black and blue by some ten to fifteen men over a morphed picture of the minister he had shared on Facebook, he said, alleging that this happened in Awhad’s presence.

Karmuse had earlier criticised Awhad on social media when the minister announced that he would not follow prime minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light lamps on April 5.

Awhad, on Wednesday, shared screen shots of tweets where some persons had threatened that he would be killed like rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune in 2013, allegedly by followers of a right-wing Hindu group.

Another Twitter user even threatened to sexually abuse his daughter, Awhad said, adding that he and his family were the target of such threats and trolling for the last five years.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded that Governor BS Koshyari sack Awhad from cabinet.

“It is wrong to post objectionable content and target someone. But if, as per the victim’s complaint, Awhad is involved in thrashing the person, he should be removed from the cabinet,” the BJP leader said.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya claimed that he was arrested by the police on Wednesday when he tried to meet Karmuse.

Source: The New Indian Express
Photo: Jitendra Awhad Facebook

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.