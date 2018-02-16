Cash, Liquor, Drugs Seized in Poll-Bound Nagaland

The authorities have seized more than Rs 43 lakh unaccounted cash, 35,077 bottles of liquor, arms and ammunition and drugs in poll bound Nagaland, Chief Electoral Officer Ahijit Sinha said on Thursday.

Ahead of the February 27 polls, personnel of various departments also seized 26,579 beer cans during raids across the state till Wednesday, Sinha said.

The teams have confiscated seven small arms with 87 ammunition and banned drugs including 19,162 of capsules and tablets, 58 bottles of cough syrup, 220 kg of ganja, 5 gram heroine, 36 gram brown sugar and five rolls of opium, he said.

Two vehicles have also been seized. Election to the 60-member Assembly will be held on February 27 and results will be out on March 3.

