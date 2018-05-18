Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 18 May 2018

Northeast Today

Cash Seized in Bypoll-Bound Ampati Constituency

Cash Seized in Bypoll-Bound Ampati Constituency
May 18
17:49 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A team of Election Commission officials has seized Rs 5 lakh in cash from a vehicle in bypoll-bound Ampati constituency, the second such instance in 12 days, a senior police officer said.

The bypoll, scheduled on May 28, was necessitated after Mukul Sangma, the leader of the opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly, vacated the seat. Sangma, who contested the February 27 Assembly polls from two seats, chose to retain Songsak constituency.

“A vehicle was intercepted yesterday near Monabari village of the constituency, close to Assam border, by a team of flying squad and surveillance officers and cash amounting to Rs 4.95 lakh was seized from its occupant, the additional deputy commissioner of South West Garo Hills district, DD Shira, said on Friday.

The man in the vehicle identified himself as Abu Jiyat Shah and said the money was meant for business purposes, Shira said. The model code of conduct that came into force in the bypoll-bound constituency on April 28 does not allow anybody to carry more than Rs 50,000 in cash, he added.

On May 5, a sum of Rs 4,29,800 was confiscated from a man, who claimed to be a Village Employment Council secretary. He said that the cash was meant for distribution among MGNREGS workers.

Source: Business Standard

Tags
AmpatiAmpati Constituency
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.