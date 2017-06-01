Cattle Slaughter Ban: Meghalaya Leader Bernard Marak Quits BJP

BJP’s West Garo Hills district president Bernard N. Marak has resigned from the party after he came under pressure for his remark that he would conduct a beef festival to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three years in power.

“Tribal people in the northeastern states have our own style of celebrating and feasting… In Garo Hills, a cow is slaughtered on a festive occasion. Therefore, we wanted to organise bitchi-beef party to celebrate three years of Modi government but the party leaders are against it,” Marak told IANS.

“What is the point of being part of a political party that does not want to keep our Garo tradition and culture alive? They (BJP leaders) cannot dictate us on our food habits,” he said. Bitchi in Garo dialect is rice beer.

Marak said that he did not receive any showcause notice from the party. “I have already resigned from the post of district president and the party,” he added.

Marak had said on May 29 that if the BJP came to power in the state next year, its motive would not be a beef ban but the regulation of rates and slaughter houses to allow for an ease in meat consumption.

“Meghalaya does not have proper slaughter houses to check the meat sold at the market places. Sometimes even deceased animals are also sold along with the fresh ones. These are failures of the government which needs to be checked and properly regulated. BJP will do everything that Congress government has failed in its time by establishing slaughter houses, checking meats, regulating high rates of meats and reducing it to a reasonable price,” stated Bernard.

-Agencies