Sat, 03 Jun 2017

Cattle Trade Ban Would Severely Affect Economy: Mizoram MP

Cattle Trade Ban Would Severely Affect Economy: Mizoram MP
June 03
11:59 2017
Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha member Ronald Sapa Tlau on Friday said trade involving beef and buffalo meat contributes to 18 per cent of the country’s GDP and prohibition of cattle trade would severely affect the economy.

Addressing party workers at the Congress bhavan here, Tlau said that beef ban by the BJP led NDA government at the Centre has been opposed by many states in the country as it infringed the federal structure of India. The ban is also against the spirit of the citizen’s right to eat as per his/her choice, he said.

“The radical moves by the BJP and the RSS would backfire,” the MP said, adding that demonetisation was also one of the “hidden agendas” of the ruling BJP.

-PTI

