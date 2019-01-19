CBAK Lifts 1st Tako Dabi Memorial Football Tournament

NET Bureau

Playing in the final of first ever Tako Dabi Memorial Football Tournament played at Daying Ering Stadium, Nari under Lower Siang District (formerly under East Siang district), the Cibo Baage Ao Keba (CBAK) lifted the trophy by beating Siang Team 4-1 amidst the presence of Minister Tourism, Tax and Excise Jarkar Gamlin, Lok Sabha MP Ninong Ering, Nari Koyu MLA, Kento Rina, former Commissioner, Tape Bagra, IAS (retired) and host of spectators.

Vikash Gurung of CBAK Team scored a hat trick while Tony Ragyor from the same team was adjudged the Best Player of the tournament, while Golden Boot award was presented to Rikpak Riba from Lower Siang. Tajong Nonang won the Golden Gloves Award and East Siang-I Team won the best disciplined team award on fair play points.

The winners were felicitated with trophies, certificates and cash awards by Minister Tourism, Tax and Excise Jarkar Gamlin, MP Ninong Ering, Tamat Gamoh, President, East Siang District Olympic Association and wife of late Tako Dabi who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, Guest of Honor, invited guest and host respectively.

The tournament which was inaugurated on January 7th by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, commemorates the 1st Death Anniversary of the former State Assembly Speaker and Minister Late Tako Dabi. Teams from various districts formed from erstwhile Siang district participated in this tournament. It was organized by District Football Association Lower Siang Unit and sponsored by Cibo Baage Ao Keba (CBAK) Society.