Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 17 May 2018

Northeast Today

CBI Nabs ONGC Official in Assam for Accepting Bribe

CBI Nabs ONGC Official in Assam for Accepting Bribe
May 17
11:10 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A senior official of oil major ONGC was arrested by the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) on Wednesday for accepting a bribe of Rs two lakh from an individual for clearing his bill.

A statement issued by the CBI in Guwahati said that the accused A.K Singh, Deputy General Manager (D), ONGC, Assam Asset, in Sivasagar, was arrested based on a statement by a complainant who accused Singh of demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for passing his pending bills.

“The accused was caught red handed while he was demanding and accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 2 lakhs from the complainant,” the CBI said. The accused will be produced before a Special CBI Judge in Guwahati on Thursday.

The Central investigating agency said that searches were being conducted at the residential and official address of Singh.

-IANS

Tags
A.K SinghAccepting BribeDeputy General ManagerONGC Official
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.